Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) and Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Critical Review

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere Entertainment -32.76% -16.48% -8.30% Lucky Strike Entertainment 1.11% -35.76% 1.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sphere Entertainment and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere Entertainment 1 3 5 0 2.44 Lucky Strike Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sphere Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $46.22, indicating a potential upside of 23.10%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.14%. Given Lucky Strike Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lucky Strike Entertainment is more favorable than Sphere Entertainment.

92.0% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 25.1% of Sphere Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.9% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sphere Entertainment and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere Entertainment $1.13 billion 1.19 -$200.65 million ($10.02) -3.75 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.18 billion 1.11 -$83.58 million ($0.01) -919.00

Lucky Strike Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere Entertainment. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sphere Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sphere Entertainment has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lucky Strike Entertainment beats Sphere Entertainment on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere Entertainment

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre. The company also operates entertainment dining and nightlife venues markets under the Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan, and Omnia brand names. The company was formerly known as Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. and changed its name to Sphere Entertainment Co. in April 2023. Sphere Entertainment Co. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

