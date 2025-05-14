Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Up 12.8% Following Earnings Beat

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.8% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 839,683 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,923,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Macerich had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -86.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Macerich by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Macerich by 4.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 34.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.