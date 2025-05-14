Macquarie Has Lowered Expectations for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Macquarie from $55.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $37.68 on Monday. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 48.13% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $1,796,529.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 549,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,665.88. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $7,944,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,155,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,691,079 shares of company stock valued at $111,885,917. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,073,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 584,452 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,569,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,791,000 after buying an additional 707,504 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,617,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,569,000 after buying an additional 7,150,382 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 31,346.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,381,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 26.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,390,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.