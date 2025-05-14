MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MAG. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Roth Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

