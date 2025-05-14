MAG Silver (NYSEMKT:MAG) Trading Up 23.9% – Here’s What Happened

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEMKT:MAG – Get Free Report) shares were up 23.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 694,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 740,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

MAG Silver Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.