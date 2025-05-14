Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Needham & Company LLC Analyst Says

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MGNI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $16.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 271.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $201,381.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,774.54. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,276 shares of company stock valued at $545,491. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 352.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 99.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 110,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

