MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,777,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 207,792 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MannKind were worth $17,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3,294.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 1.14. MannKind Co. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.86 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

