ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAN. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.46. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup Cuts Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

