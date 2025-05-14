Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Given Average Rating of “N/A” by Analysts

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports.

Several research firms have recently commented on INR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

INR stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

