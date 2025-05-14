Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $303.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $226.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $274.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.56. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total value of $4,031,458.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,395.74. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $30,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

