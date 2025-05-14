Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.34. 17,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 50,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Massimo Group Stock Up 3.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 million and a PE ratio of 12.32.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Massimo Group had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter.

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

