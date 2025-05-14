MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in MasTec were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

Shares of MTZ opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.96 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.78.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

