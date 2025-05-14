MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,729 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 254,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 61,554 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LHM Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial upped their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded MasterCraft Boat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterCraft Boat

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $70,289.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,702,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,688,506.77. The trade was a 0.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 77,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.39 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.25 million, a PE ratio of -43.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. MasterCraft Boat had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $75.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Further Reading

