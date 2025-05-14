Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 171 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Okta were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $124.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.43, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.96. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,389.73. The trade was a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,452 shares of company stock worth $16,347,360. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

