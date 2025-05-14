Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,000 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSCO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 71.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 93,363 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

