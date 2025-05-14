Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,715,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

URTH stock opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $164.21.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

