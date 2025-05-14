Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 111.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ATI were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ATI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,901,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,190,000 after buying an additional 817,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ATI by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,335,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $844,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,313 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ATI by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,875,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,696,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 203,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ATI by 601.7% in the fourth quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,567,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,628 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research set a $90.00 price objective on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $3,409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 506,538 shares in the company, valued at $34,535,760.84. This represents a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATI opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $75.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

