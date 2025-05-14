Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,398,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,835,000 after buying an additional 2,037,968 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,551,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,457,000 after acquiring an additional 793,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,105,000. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,316,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,968,000 after acquiring an additional 434,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $160.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 457.14%.

Insider Transactions at Independence Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $212,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,524,071.65. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $232,245. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

