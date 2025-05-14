Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,293 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 107.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,624,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

