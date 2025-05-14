Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,457 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 417.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after acquiring an additional 839,290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,463,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 72,152 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIZ stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $42.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

