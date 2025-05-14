Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,146 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,625,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Match Group by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.91.

In other news, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $7,958,987.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,533.40. The trade was a 99.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff acquired 70,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

