Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 503 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,161 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.98.

Western Digital Cuts Dividend

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Western Digital declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,575.36. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

