Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 6,976 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 42,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

QYLD stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.65. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $18.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

