Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 11,346 IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 1,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $29,828.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 592,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,438. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 2,000,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $37,440,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,875.36. The trade was a 82.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,033,166 shares of company stock valued at $38,059,593. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IonQ from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of IONQ opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 2.46. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

