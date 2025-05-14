Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 811.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ingles Markets by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Ingles Markets Stock Down 1.8%

IMKTA opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $82.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.33.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Ingles Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.