Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $398,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

