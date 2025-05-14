Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $417,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 41,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 2.1%

GSBD stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $96.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 23rd.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

