Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $420,000 Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,227,000 after acquiring an additional 768,934 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,460,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,560,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 219,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,684,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $685,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,601.90. This trade represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total transaction of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at $843,312.25. This represents a 28.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,722,463. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 2.8%

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.69%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.