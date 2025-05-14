Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $424,000 Stock Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Matson were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Matson by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 182,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $4,328,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its position in Matson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,306,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of MATX stock opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $134.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Matson’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,118.16. This trade represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total transaction of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,682 shares of company stock worth $1,550,551. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Matson Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

