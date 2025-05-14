Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GitLab were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 1,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 4,273.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 152,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $8,001,948.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,832,616.36. This represents a 23.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,734 shares of company stock valued at $14,879,081. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Trading Up 2.5%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTLB stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

