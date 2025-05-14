Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 76,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,798,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 98,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,739,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In other news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,500 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.98, for a total transaction of $559,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,559.98. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upgraded Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $178.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.29.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $227.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.56. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $281.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $871.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.12 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

