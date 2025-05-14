Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $462,000 Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,291 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 716.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Bank declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

