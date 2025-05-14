Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $407,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $130.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day moving average of $95.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 694.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

