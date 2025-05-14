Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $434,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

IWY stock opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $226.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.65 and a 12-month high of $245.04.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

