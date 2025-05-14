Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 519 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Penumbra by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Penumbra by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Penumbra from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Penumbra from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 360 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.58, for a total value of $95,248.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,341.14. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lambert Shiu sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.88, for a total transaction of $141,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,326,270.72. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,096 shares of company stock worth $44,959,983. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of PEN opened at $295.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 869.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $278.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $324.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.72 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Featured Articles

