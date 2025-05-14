Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 85 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Graham were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GHC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Graham by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Graham by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $983.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $934.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $921.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $683.00 and a 52 week high of $1,015.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Graham Dividend Announcement

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

