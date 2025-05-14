Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,004 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,490. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $156.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $133.78. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $166.95.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTZ. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $143.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

