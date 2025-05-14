Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 2,112.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 16,314.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $291.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.20.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

