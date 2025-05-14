Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $735,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after purchasing an additional 634,788 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 159,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,863,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty stock opened at $57.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 720.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $82.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

