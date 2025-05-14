Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in United States Oil Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USO stock opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.07. United States Oil Fund LP has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $84.58. The company has a market capitalization of $933.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.51.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

