Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 103,976 Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,976 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.
iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF
The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.
