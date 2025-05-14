Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 13 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.82.

FCNCA stock opened at $1,955.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,773.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,008.58. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.47%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,369.33. This trade represents a 1.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

