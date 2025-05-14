Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,461 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIBK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,401 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,270,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after purchasing an additional 960,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $24,137,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,540,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 654,688 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $43,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,068,688.16. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

FIBK opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.77. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 89.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FIBK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

