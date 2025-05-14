Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 398 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 91,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $519.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.04.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

