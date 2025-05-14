Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,159 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 594.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,343.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

