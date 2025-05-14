Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,824 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,824 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,246,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,854 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 453.8% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 31,310 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $5,906,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.87 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,673.72. The trade was a 0.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,662,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,586,308.48. This represents a 2.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

