Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 68,917 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,917 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

