Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 809 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 891,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 184,845 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 648.8% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93,894 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TEGNA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TEGNA Stock Up 3.0%

TGNA stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $680.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

