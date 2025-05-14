Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $414,000 Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.11% of Community West Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 228.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community West Bancshares by 1,837.0% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,242,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,665,000 after buying an additional 7,817,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth bought a new position in Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a market cap of $352.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $22.89.

Community West Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Community West Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Community West Bancshares from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Community West Bancshares from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Community West Bancshares news, CEO James J. Kim purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,690.08. This trade represents a 2.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bartlein acquired 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,397.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 440,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,675.63. This represents a 0.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,806 shares of company stock worth $156,205. Company insiders own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

See Also

