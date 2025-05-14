Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $459,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

